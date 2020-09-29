Lawrence Schinn

1/
Schinn - Lawrence M. of Levittown, NY on September 26, 2020, at the age of 72. Beloved husband of Patricia. Devoted father of Lauren Link, Michael Schinn and Allison Joiner (Jason). Cherished Pa of Sean and Colleen Joiner. Dearest son of Mary and the late Lawrence. Loving brother to Claudia Schinn. A celebration of Larry's life will be held on Thursday, 2-4pm and 6-9pm at Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave (Exit 28N SS PKWY), Wantagh, NY. Mass will be held Friday, 11:30am, St. James R.C. Church in Seaford, NY. Cremation will be private. In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his memory to Northwell Health Imbert Cancer Center. www.gofundme.com-f-larry-SHINN. osheafuneral.com



Published in Newsday on Sep. 29, 2020.
