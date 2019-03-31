|
VLAUN - Lawrence "Larry", 90, on March 16, 2019 in Marion, IN. Born May 18, 1928, W. Hempstead, NY to H. Sinclair and Mary (Muerer) Vlaun. Married to Rose Marie Maloni (1956 1971). They had two daughters. He remarried in 1974 to Delores Fischer. Survivors include daughters, Patricia Vlaun Kempton, Park City, UT, and Susan Vaughn, Santa Barbara, CA; grandsons, Jack Sinclair Kempton and Pierce Joseph Kempton; his wife Delores and step-children from her two previous marriages. Preceding him in death: his parents; brother, Edward Vlaun; and sister, Marion McGrory.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 31, 2019