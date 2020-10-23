KUSKO - Lawrence (Larry) W. of San Antonio, FL passed away on October 2, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born September 20, 1949 in the Bronx, NY to Dorothy and John T. Kusko. Larry lived in Northport, NY when he joined the Suffolk County Police Dept. He was a proud member of the Highway Patrol when he retired in 1988. Larry was preceded in death by parents Dorothy and John, and his brother, John E. Kusko. He is survived by his wife, Linda; brother, James (Cheryl); son Lawrence P., (Vaughan), daughter Lani, (Sean) and grandchildren Evan, Lily, Ben, and Cameron. His family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Retired Police Canine Foundation in his name: www.policek9help.com
. Services will be private.