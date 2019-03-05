|
TRACY - Lea Ann, (Nee Funk), 67, of Babylon, NY, on March 2, 2019. Beloved wife of George A. Tracy. Devoted mother of Karen Santabarbara (Tony), Kim Di Camillo (Steve), Jacqueline Ward (Maurice), Edward Tracy (Jennifer), and Brian Carey (Kathleen). Cherished grandmother of Justin, Taylor, Jalen, Daniel, Emma, Kyle, Benjamin, Connor, and Sarah. Lea is predeceased by her sons, Christopher and Sean Carey, and her granddaughter, Jordyn Santabarbara. Lea was a compassionate registered nurse for many years and is the commander of Captree Power Squadron, a division of US Power Squadron. Family will receive friends at Claude R. Boyd - Spencer Funeral Home, 448 W. Main Street, Babylon, Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 2pm-4:30pm & 6:30pm-9pm. Cremation Private. Family will be gathering at the funeral home at 10:30am on Saturday, March 9, 2019, for a procession followed by interment of ashes at North Babylon Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 5, 2019