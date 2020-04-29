|
BERGER - Leah passed away on April 27, 2020 at the age of 92, having lived a long and wonderful life filled with family, friends, service and, above all, love. Leah had an infinite cap- acity for love and a great joy for life. Like her incredible sisters Rhoda & Joyce, she had a brilliant mind and took the greatest pleasure in talking with family and friends. Her intellectual curiosity was boundless. She participated in many women's organizations centered around book clubs and Jewish life during her long years in Franklin Square, NY. She was known to so many people in that community and she will be greatly missed by them. For many years Leah was the General Manager of Weight Watchers of Suffolk County, a franchise owned by her sister, Rhoda Rubin, and this also brought her into contact with so many people. But, for all her multitude of interests, family always came first for Leah. Her wonderful husband of forty years, Al Berger, died in 1996. Her brother, Sonny Jablowitz, a member of the Army Air Corps, was killed in WWII. Joyce, her older sister, died in 2013. Her two brothers-in-law, Sam & Victor, also predeceased her. Leah was the incredibly loving mother of Charles (Mary), Warren (Rose), and David (Debbie). She was very close to her nieces & nephews: Richard, Paula, Sharon, Janet, Caroline, Ari, & Sheera. And she was an unforgettable grandmother to Alyson, Zach, Jocelyn, Max, Rebecca, Zoe, Dan, & Adam. Her sister Rhoda, close companion of more than eighty-five years, survives her as well. Leah Berger led a full and wonderful life and she will be forever remembered by her family and friends. It is a blessing to live that long and that well. May we all follow her example. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date due to the coronavirus epidemic.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 29, 2020