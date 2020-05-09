Home

Lee D. Bezner


1947 - 2020
Lee D. Bezner Notice
BEZNER - Lee D. It is with a heavy heart that the family of Lee D. Bezner announces her passing. Lee was born on March 8, 1947 in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated from North Valley Stream High School and received an associates degree from New York University while working. She was an avid reader, knitter, and social butterfly. In the 1970's, she was a well known staple in NYC's Greenwich Village. She never said no to a Greek Diner, she loved the food and camaraderie. She retired as a Cobol programmer from Mutual of New York. She was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband, David. She is survived by her Brother Harold, her daughter Ruth and her son-in-law Michael. No services will be held at this time due to current events. Those wishing to honor her, can donate in her name to Dutchess County SPCA (DCSPCA) and help in the fight to prevent cruelty to animals."
Published in Newsday on May 9, 2020
