MORAN- Lee formerly of Massapequa Park, passed away on February 24, 2020 after a struggle with Alzheimer's Disease at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Devoted mother of Janet (Ron), Richard, Barry (Mary Jane), Nancy (Ben), Laura (Charles), Scott (Mary), and Donna (Jerry). A lover of children, Lee enjoyed 21 grandchildren and 22 great-grandkids. In her lifetime, Lee enjoyed playing cards, birding, tennis, Mahjong, quilting, bridge, and gardening. Reposing at the Branch Funeral Home, 551 Route 25A, Miller Place, NY 11764. Visiting Thursday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Funeral service at the funeral home Friday at 11am. Burial to follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. Donations to are appreciated. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 26, 2020