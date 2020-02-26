Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Branch Funeral Home
551 Route 25A
Miller Place, NY 11764
631-744-9700

Lee Moran

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lee Moran Notice
MORAN- Lee formerly of Massapequa Park, passed away on February 24, 2020 after a struggle with Alzheimer's Disease at the age of 91. Beloved wife of the late Thomas. Devoted mother of Janet (Ron), Richard, Barry (Mary Jane), Nancy (Ben), Laura (Charles), Scott (Mary), and Donna (Jerry). A lover of children, Lee enjoyed 21 grandchildren and 22 great-grandkids. In her lifetime, Lee enjoyed playing cards, birding, tennis, Mahjong, quilting, bridge, and gardening. Reposing at the Branch Funeral Home, 551 Route 25A, Miller Place, NY 11764. Visiting Thursday 2-4 and 7-9pm. Funeral service at the funeral home Friday at 11am. Burial to follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. Donations to are appreciated. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lee's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Branch Funeral Home
Download Now