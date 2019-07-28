|
PASELTINER - LEE, passed away peacefully on July 26 at his home in Parkland, Florida. Beloved husband of Judi, married for 59 years, he was adored by his sons Philip, Michael, Scott, and his grandchildren Daniel, Matthew, Isaac, Ashley, Maya, as well as his extended family, friends, and students. Lee taught biology at Lindenhurst H.S. for 47 years. He will be sorely missed. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, July 29, at I.J. Morris, 21 East Deer Park Rd., Dix Hills. Shiva will be at the LI Hilton, 598 Broadhollow Rd., Melville on Tuesday and Wednesday from 1-4 and 6-9 pm.
Published in Newsday on July 28, 2019