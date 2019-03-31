Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Tobel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee Tobel


1953 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Lee Tobel Notice
TOBEL - Lee, 65, formerly of Bellmore, passed away March 19, 2019. Born on August 7, 1953 in Queens, Lee graduated Calhoun High School in Merrick in 1971 and married Susan Valerie DeTommaso on June 9, 1974. Lee was preceded in death by his mother, Clarita Kieffer; brothers, Andrew Lavin and Carlo Tobel; and sister, Carmen Sanborn. Survivors include his wife Susan, daughter Carrie Young and husband Robert of Texas; grandchildren Christian, Caleb and Angela, great-grandson Levi; sisters Sunny, Kathy and Karol; and extended family. Donations may be made to UT Southwes-tern Kidney Cancer Program: https://engage.utsouthwestern.edu/kcpdonate
Published in Newsday on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.