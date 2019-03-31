|
TOBEL - Lee, 65, formerly of Bellmore, passed away March 19, 2019. Born on August 7, 1953 in Queens, Lee graduated Calhoun High School in Merrick in 1971 and married Susan Valerie DeTommaso on June 9, 1974. Lee was preceded in death by his mother, Clarita Kieffer; brothers, Andrew Lavin and Carlo Tobel; and sister, Carmen Sanborn. Survivors include his wife Susan, daughter Carrie Young and husband Robert of Texas; grandchildren Christian, Caleb and Angela, great-grandson Levi; sisters Sunny, Kathy and Karol; and extended family. Donations may be made to UT Southwes-tern Kidney Cancer Program: https://engage.utsouthwestern.edu/kcpdonate
Published in Newsday on Mar. 31, 2019