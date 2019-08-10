Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leigh Scully
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leigh R. Scully

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leigh R. Scully In Memoriam
LEIGH R. SCULLY August 10, 2018 My Sweetheart, God looked around his garden that day And found an empty place. He then look down upon the earth And saw your tired face. He put his arms around you and lifted you to rest. God's garden must be beautiful; He always takes the best. He saw the road was getting rough, And the hills were hard to climb, so He closed your weary eyelids And whispered, "Peace be thine." It broke my heart to lose you, But you did not go alone, For part of me went with you The day God called You home. Love, Me
Published in Newsday on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leigh's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.