LEIGH R. SCULLY August 10, 2018 My Sweetheart, God looked around his garden that day And found an empty place. He then look down upon the earth And saw your tired face. He put his arms around you and lifted you to rest. God's garden must be beautiful; He always takes the best. He saw the road was getting rough, And the hills were hard to climb, so He closed your weary eyelids And whispered, "Peace be thine." It broke my heart to lose you, But you did not go alone, For part of me went with you The day God called You home. Love, Me
Published in Newsday on Aug. 10, 2019