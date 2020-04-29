|
|
ROTHBERG - Leonard (Len) Yale Rothberg passed away at home on Sunday, April 26th surrounded by his loving family. He had been suffering from lung cancer. for the past six months. Len was born in Brooklyn on July 28, 1947 the son of Mitch and Thelma Rothberg. He grew up in Lindenhurst, N.Y graduating from Lindenhurst High School and Franklin and Marshall College. His career was spent in the radio industry in marketing. He then formed his own company in special events marketing like the Air Show at Jones Beach and the Oyster Festival. Len was a natural comedian and loved acting at the Airport Playhouse. He had a wonderful voice and spent many years singing and playing guitar and especially enjoyed playing in the band Bluefield. Lately he could be found puttering in his garden, curled up with a good book or watching his beloved Mets. Len is survived by his wife Kathy, son Josh (Andrea) stepchildren Anthony (Irene), Dionne, Mercedes (Casey), Karla (Jim), his sister Ellen and niece Carolyn. Services are private and a Memorial is planned at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 29, 2020