MARTINO - Lena, May 20, 2020, survived by her centenarian brother, Mario (Rosemary); sister of the late Sal (Doris), and Fay (Tullio). Loved dearly by nieces and nephews Joe (Diane), Bobby (Theresa), and their children; Rosanne, Bobby (Fran), Rosemary, Carol Ann, Richard and Christine. Lena was born in Calabria, Italy in 1928, and immigrated to America with her parents, Rose and Gustavo in 1929. She lived in Lynbrook for most of her life, working for the William Scott Insurance Agency for many years. Lena displayed tremendous courage after she fractured her hip in 2010she persisted and met the physical challenges of this injury, never giving up, also fighting Parkinson's disease for over a decade. Lena's overwhelming passions were her family, faith, singing, travel, nearby Long Beach and sports. She had an extraordinary voice which she shared freely with her family, her church and her fellow residents at the Meadowbrook Care Center. We will always hear her in our hearts and remember her beautiful rendition of the Ave Maria. She was a devoted daughter, who cared for her own mother lovingly for many years. In her younger days, she adored traveling to Italy and Buenos Aires, to which many of her cousins immigrated. To the end, she was an avid Yankee fan. Her sharp, incisive comments and humor always inspired those who loved her and her love for all of her family and friends will always warm our memories. She will be missed dearly. Lena's family, especially Christine, are grateful to the Meadowbrook Care Center in Freeport, New York for the quality of life, friendship, compassionate, and loving care they provided to Lena for the 9 1/2 years she lived there. Donations would be welcome in her memory to: Meadowbrook Care Center Resident Council, 320 West Merrick Rd., Freeport, NY 11520.
Published in Newsday on May 24, 2020