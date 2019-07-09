|
LANZISERA - Lenie of Levittown on July 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Angela Manney (Frederick), Marion Halvatzis (George), Elena Oundjian (Viken) and Joseph (Lisa). Cherished grandmother of nine and great grandmother of one. Devoted sister of Otto Agostinelli (Diane) and Richard Agostinelli (Veronica). Friends may call Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9PM at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home at 2786 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown. Mass Thursday, 10AM at St. Bernard R.C. Church. Interment Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on July 9, 2019