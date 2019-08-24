|
CAPOBIANCO - Leo of Glen Head (founder of Big Valley Nursery) on August 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Emma. Devoted father of Ann (Jeff) Toillion, Carmine (Michelle) Capobianco, Emily Capobianco and Leo (Juliette) Capobianco. Loving grandfather of Daniel, Michael, Carolyn Anne, Stephanie, Ronnie, Thomas, Bianca, Emmy, Chrisitian, Leo, Carmen, Bryant and great-grandfather of Ronnie. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, August 24th from 7 to 9pm and Sunday, August 25th from 3 to 5pm and 7 to 9 pm, McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home, 220 Glen Street, Glen Cove. Funeral Mass at the Church of St. Rocco Monday, August 26 at 12 noon. Interment Roslyn Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 24, 2019