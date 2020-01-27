|
|
URSISI - Leo Fred of Glen Cove on January 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Anttoinette, devoted father of Angela (Angelo) Galante and James (Noreen) Ursisi. Loving grandfather of Mario, Jacob, Liliana and Antonia. An extraordinary gentleman, inspiring educator, gifted and talented musician, amazing husband, father and grandfather, a Great Warrior, an "Iron Man." He was the Best of the Best! Visitation Monday 7- 9pm and Tuesday 3 - 5 and 7 - 9pm at McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home, 220 Glen Street, Glen Cove. Mass at the Church of St. Patrick Wednesday, 10am. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers , donations may be made to the Manhattan School of Music for a Scholarship in the name of Leo Fred Ursini.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 27, 2020