Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home, Inc. - Glen Cove
220 Glen Street
Glen Cove, NY 11542
516 676-8600
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo Ursisi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo Fred Ursisi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leo Fred Ursisi Notice
URSISI - Leo Fred of Glen Cove on January 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Anttoinette, devoted father of Angela (Angelo) Galante and James (Noreen) Ursisi. Loving grandfather of Mario, Jacob, Liliana and Antonia. An extraordinary gentleman, inspiring educator, gifted and talented musician, amazing husband, father and grandfather, a Great Warrior, an "Iron Man." He was the Best of the Best! Visitation Monday 7- 9pm and Tuesday 3 - 5 and 7 - 9pm at McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home, 220 Glen Street, Glen Cove. Mass at the Church of St. Patrick Wednesday, 10am. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers , donations may be made to the Manhattan School of Music for a Scholarship in the name of Leo Fred Ursini.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leo's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home, Inc. - Glen Cove
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -