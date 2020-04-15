|
|
LARNEY- Leo Lawrence of Sayville, on April 11, 2020. Cherished husband of Mary. Loving father of Kevin and Keith (Sejal). Devoted grand-father of Kiran and Sienna. Caring brother of Robert, Florence Gallagher, the late Ellen Kenney, and the late Richard. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, services will be private and celebration of Leo's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home in West Sayville. Donations in Leo's memory to America's Vet Dogs, PO Box 18, Bohemia, New York 11716, vetdogs.org/favd would be appreciated. raynordandrea.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 15, 2020