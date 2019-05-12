|
NOLAN - Leo R. on May 11th 2019, peacefully at home in the loving arms of his family. Leo joins his great love, his wife Sheila, to continue their love story. He is an adored father to Sheila and Eileen and son-in-law John Deieso. He is the devoted brother of Michael and Joseph and a cherished friend to many. Leo lived his life fully and joyfully, with quick wit, a huge smile and a deep, abiding faith. He was a master teacher by vocation and example, and the world is a better place because he was in it. Visiting Monday, May 13th, 2:00-4:30pm and 7:00-9:30pm Chapey Funeral Home, 20 Hicksville Rd., Bethpage, NY 11714. Funeral Mass Tuesday, May14th 10:15am St. James RC Church, 80 Hicksville Rd., Seaford, NY 11783. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Brothers of the Christian Schools, PO Box 238, Lincroft, NJ 07738-0238
Published in Newsday on May 12, 2019