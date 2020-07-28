Leo Sinner

SINNER - Leo M. of So. Farmingdale on July 25, 2020.Devoted husband of Carolyn. Loving father of Michael, Jennifer Laico (Jonathan), Elaine Galvin (James), Gail Dale (Jared), and Lynn Haggerty (Gregory). Cherished grandfather of Kate, Madelyn, Matthew, Emily, Maeve, Gavin, Evelyn, and Logan. Loving brother of Jeannette Kreyling (Vincent). Also survived by many loving family and friends. Family will receive friends Wednesday 2-4pm & 7-9pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. 385 Main St., Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:45am at St. Kilian RC Church. Cremation private. www.mccourtandtrudden.org