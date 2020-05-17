Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Leokadia Milukas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leokadia Milukas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leokadia Milukas Notice
MILUKAS - Leokadia (Lillian) of Huntington, NY, age 89, passed away peacefully on May 7. Loving wife to late husband Victor. Mother to Kristina (Kastytis), Albin, and Nida. Grandmother to Laura, Diana, Matthew, Krista, and Ava. Great grandmother to Gabija. Born 1-2-31 in Kaunas, Lithuania. Fled her homeland due to Soviet occupation during World War II and settled in Plainview, NY. Dedicated many years working for the worldwide Lithuanian Scouts Association as its head, mentoring youth. Extremely active in the NY Lithuanian community. A private, graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at St. Charles Cemetery in Pinelawn, NY. A Mass in honor of Leokadia and a gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. Donations can be made out to Lithuanian Scout Association - LSF and note "In memory of Leokadia Milukas". Send c-o Romas Jakubauskas 14 Nancy Drive, Auburn, MA 01501.
Published in Newsday on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leokadia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -