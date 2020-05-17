|
|
MILUKAS - Leokadia (Lillian) of Huntington, NY, age 89, passed away peacefully on May 7. Loving wife to late husband Victor. Mother to Kristina (Kastytis), Albin, and Nida. Grandmother to Laura, Diana, Matthew, Krista, and Ava. Great grandmother to Gabija. Born 1-2-31 in Kaunas, Lithuania. Fled her homeland due to Soviet occupation during World War II and settled in Plainview, NY. Dedicated many years working for the worldwide Lithuanian Scouts Association as its head, mentoring youth. Extremely active in the NY Lithuanian community. A private, graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at St. Charles Cemetery in Pinelawn, NY. A Mass in honor of Leokadia and a gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. Donations can be made out to Lithuanian Scout Association - LSF and note "In memory of Leokadia Milukas". Send c-o Romas Jakubauskas 14 Nancy Drive, Auburn, MA 01501.
Published in Newsday on May 17, 2020