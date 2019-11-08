|
ELLSWORTH - Leona Dorothy, age 76, of Medford died Saturday, November 2, 2019. Mrs. Ellsworth was born April 17, 1943 in Queens, NY. Beloved mother of Scott K Ellsworth, Stacey (Ellsworth) Pepitone and son-in-law Thomas Pepitone. Cherished grandmother of Alexandra Crispo, Gianna Crispo and Marissa Crispo. Dear Sister of Martha Dorsch and Bruce Anderson. Treasured aunt to her nieces and nephews. Cremation was private as per Mrs. Ellsworth wishes. A memorial service will be on Saturday, November 16, from 2:00 - 4:00 PM at McManus-Lorey Funeral Home, 2084 Horse Block Road, Medford, NY. Religious service will be held at the funeral home at 3:00 PM with Rev. Constance Pak officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Leona's memory to: Metavivor - Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness, www.metavivor.org
Published in Newsday on Nov. 8, 2019