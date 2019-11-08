Home

POWERED BY

Services
McManus-Lorey Funeral Home - Medford
2084 Horseblock Road
Medford, NY 11763
(631) 732-1112
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McManus-Lorey Funeral Home - Medford
2084 Horseblock Road
Medford, NY 11763
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leona Dorothy Ellsworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leona Dorothy Ellsworth


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leona Dorothy Ellsworth Notice
ELLSWORTH - Leona Dorothy, age 76, of Medford died Saturday, November 2, 2019. Mrs. Ellsworth was born April 17, 1943 in Queens, NY. Beloved mother of Scott K Ellsworth, Stacey (Ellsworth) Pepitone and son-in-law Thomas Pepitone. Cherished grandmother of Alexandra Crispo, Gianna Crispo and Marissa Crispo. Dear Sister of Martha Dorsch and Bruce Anderson. Treasured aunt to her nieces and nephews. Cremation was private as per Mrs. Ellsworth wishes. A memorial service will be on Saturday, November 16, from 2:00 - 4:00 PM at McManus-Lorey Funeral Home, 2084 Horse Block Road, Medford, NY. Religious service will be held at the funeral home at 3:00 PM with Rev. Constance Pak officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Leona's memory to: Metavivor - Metastatic Breast Cancer Awareness, www.metavivor.org
Published in Newsday on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leona Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McManus-Lorey Funeral Home - Medford
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -