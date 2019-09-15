|
|
ARONICA - Leonard Anthony, "Lenny," 81, husband to Rose Ann Aronica of Roslyn Harbor, NY, passed away Wednesday morning September 4, 2019 in Clermont, FL. Born April 20, 1938 in NY, NY, he attended and graduated Hunter College. Lenny then started Lenaro Paper Company where he remained the owner and CEO for 50+ years. In his spare time, he loved gardening, barbecuing and playing with his granddaughter. He is survived by his wife Rose Ann of Clermont, FL; his daughter Jeanine of Windermere, FL; and his granddaughter Katie of Windermere, FL.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 15, 2019