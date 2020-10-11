Leonard Feffer

FEFFER - Leonard of North Hills, NY on October 1, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of the late Roslyn (nee Rudin). Devoted companion of Linda Friedman. Loving father of Joseph (Diana) and Peter (Anita). Cherished grandfather of Samantha Feffer Cone (Jeff). Proud great grandfather of Breana. Adored uncle to many nieces and nephews. Len served his country during WWII with the Army Corps of Engineers. He received the Purple Heart during his service in the Battle of the Bulge. Upon his return home, Len received a B.A. from NYU and earned a CPA certificate. He practiced at several accounting firms before starting his own CPA firm for many years. Leonard was devoted to his family and friends. In his retirement, he was an avid Bridge player and developed wonderful friendships with his fellow players. If anyone is interested in making a donation in Leonard's name, please do so through DAV
(Disabled American Veterans
), 79 Middleville Road, Northport, NY 11768, 631-754-7980.