HECHT - Leonard "Len", at his home on March 31, 2019, age 83, of Bayville, NY. Beloved husband of Eileen. Loving father of Glenn Mohr, and Larraine Mohr (David Sternlicht). Cherished grand- father of Austin and Nora. Dear brother of Arlene Sanders (Gerald). Proud uncle of Michael and Diana. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Devoted Past Commodore of The Sagamore Yacht Club and Past Commander of The Oyster Bay Sail & Power Squadron. Visiting Oyster Bay Funeral Home, 261 South St., Oyster Bay, NY Thursday 5-8 p.m. Funeral Service at the Oyster Bay Funeral Home Chapel Friday 11 a.m. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 2, 2019
