KAISER - Leonard J. of Syosset, NY on July 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Marian (nee Buturla). Loving father of Lenny, Raymond, Cecilia, Philip, Gerard and the late Marian. Cherished grandfather of 15 and great-grandfather of 2. Dear brother of Charlotte, and the late Martin and Francis. Funeral Mass Thursday, July 16, 2020, 11am at St. Edward Confessor RC Church, 205 Jackson Ave., Syosset. Burial to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farm-ingdale, NY. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Beney Funeral Home, Syosset, NY.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 15, 2020.