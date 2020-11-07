1/1
Leonard J. Mongiello
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MONGIELLO - Leonard J. of Hicksville, NY on November 5, 2020. Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend Leonard passed away peace-fully after a 2-year battle with cancer. He was an Air Force veteran and Newsday pressman for over 40 years. He is survived by his wife Arlene, his children Katherine, Joseph and wife Colleen, Stephen and wife Elaine, and grandchildren Joseph, Isabel, Aidan and Luisa. Many thanks for all the love and continued support from family and friends over these last few years. Visiting Monday, November 9th from 4-8pm at The Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, 47 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville. Funeral Mass Tuesday, November 10th at 10:00am at St. Ignatius Loyola Church, Hicksville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boys Town, a personal favorite of Leonard's, and to St. Francis Oncology and Infusion Center in East Hills, where he was treated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Ignatius Loyola Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved