MONGIELLO - Leonard J. of Hicksville, NY on November 5, 2020. Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend Leonard passed away peace-fully after a 2-year battle with cancer. He was an Air Force veteran and Newsday pressman for over 40 years. He is survived by his wife Arlene, his children Katherine, Joseph and wife Colleen, Stephen and wife Elaine, and grandchildren Joseph, Isabel, Aidan and Luisa. Many thanks for all the love and continued support from family and friends over these last few years. Visiting Monday, November 9th from 4-8pm at The Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, 47 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville. Funeral Mass Tuesday, November 10th at 10:00am at St. Ignatius Loyola Church, Hicksville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boys Town, a personal favorite of Leonard's, and to St. Francis Oncology and Infusion Center in East Hills, where he was treated.







