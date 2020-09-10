1/1
Leonard Koppelman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KOPPELMAN - Leonard. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Leonard Koppelman on September 8, 2020 of Melville, New York. He was a United States Army Veteran, retired NYPD and retired business owner. Longtime member of the Huntington Yacht Club and Coral Ridge Yacht Club as the proud Captain of "Kopp-a-zzzz." Loving husband to Peggy Koppelman, devoted father to Dave Koppelman, Jay Koppelman and cherished grandfather to Jason and Madelyn Koppelman. Dear brother of the late Phyllis Marx (nee Koppelman). Survived by many loyal and dear friends and his adored four legged companion, Subrana. He will be loved and missed for-ever. " I did it my way." Services will be held on Friday September 11, 2020 at 11:30am at I.J. Morris Funeral Home, 21 East Deer Park Road, Dix Hills, NY.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Service
11:30 AM
I.J. Morris
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
I.J. Morris
21 East Deer Park Road
Dix Hills, NY 11746
6314996060
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved