KOPPELMAN - Leonard. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Leonard Koppelman on September 8, 2020 of Melville, New York. He was a United States Army Veteran, retired NYPD and retired business owner. Longtime member of the Huntington Yacht Club and Coral Ridge Yacht Club as the proud Captain of "Kopp-a-zzzz." Loving husband to Peggy Koppelman, devoted father to Dave Koppelman, Jay Koppelman and cherished grandfather to Jason and Madelyn Koppelman. Dear brother of the late Phyllis Marx (nee Koppelman). Survived by many loyal and dear friends and his adored four legged companion, Subrana. He will be loved and missed for-ever. " I did it my way." Services will be held on Friday September 11, 2020 at 11:30am at I.J. Morris Funeral Home, 21 East Deer Park Road, Dix Hills, NY.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store