Wake
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Chapel
1725 Brentwood Road
Brentwood, NY
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Chapel
1725 Brentwood Road
Brentwood, NY
Sister Leonard Marie Linchinchi Notice
LICHINCHI - Sister Leonard Marie, died peacefully on February 8, 2020, at Sacred Heart Convent. Services: Wake; Wednesday, February 12 at 9 a.m. 10 a.m. Sacred Heart Chapel 1725 Brentwood Road, Brent- wood New York. Final farewell and ritual begin at 10 a.m. and the Funeral Mass follows immediately in the Sacred Heart Chapel. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph. Sister Leonard Marie is lovingly remembered by her sisters in community, her family and friends. Services entrusted to the Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes, Inc. Brentwood, NY.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 11, 2020
