Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
2515 North Jerusalem Road
East Meadow, NY 11554
(516) 826-1010
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonard Nowak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonard Nowak

Add a Memory
Leonard Nowak Notice
NOWAK - Leonard, B of East Meadow, NY onJanuary 25, 2020 at the age of 94. A proud Naval Petty Officer on the USS Kendall C. Campbell (DE 443) from 1944-1946. A Devoted husband to Anita. Loving father to Diane (Robert) Luedemann and Janet (Steve) Simonsen. Adored grandfather of Corinne (Steve Deptula) Luedemann, Julia (Annan) Mozeika and Jesse Simonsen. Beloved great-grandfather of Callum and Lachlan Mozeika. Family will receive friends Tuesday, 2-5 pm and 7-9pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 2515 Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Burial will be on Wednesday at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that a donation in Leonard B. Nowak memory be made to: Disable American Veterans. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leonard's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
Download Now