|
|
NOWAK - Leonard, B of East Meadow, NY onJanuary 25, 2020 at the age of 94. A proud Naval Petty Officer on the USS Kendall C. Campbell (DE 443) from 1944-1946. A Devoted husband to Anita. Loving father to Diane (Robert) Luedemann and Janet (Steve) Simonsen. Adored grandfather of Corinne (Steve Deptula) Luedemann, Julia (Annan) Mozeika and Jesse Simonsen. Beloved great-grandfather of Callum and Lachlan Mozeika. Family will receive friends Tuesday, 2-5 pm and 7-9pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 2515 Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Burial will be on Wednesday at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that a donation in Leonard B. Nowak memory be made to: Disable American Veterans. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 27, 2020