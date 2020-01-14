|
WALAS - Leonard R., of East Norwich, NY on January 10, 2020 at the age of 96. Past President and 70 year member of East Norwich Fire Department, former Fire Inspector for the Nassau County Fire Marshalls office. Husband of Julia (nee Brzon) Walas. Loving father of Leonard Walas and Todd Walas. Cherished grandfather of Carly O'Leary, Kurt Walas and the late Derek Walas. Visiting Wednesday 2-5 and 79pm, Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY. Firematic Service Wednesday 8:00pm at the funeral home. Funeral Mass Thursday 10am, St. Hyacinth RC Church, 319 Cedar Swamp Road, Glen Head, NY 11545. Interment to follow with Military Honors, Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY. www.whitting.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 14, 2020