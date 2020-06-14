Leonore A. Caferri
CAFERRI - Leonore A. of Woodbury, NY formerly of Syosset, NY on June 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alfred. Loving mother of Christine (Jon) Sargent and Joan (the late William) Centonze. Cherished grandmother of 4 and great-grandmother of 6. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11am at St. Edward Confessor RC Church, 205 Jackson Ave, Syosset, NY. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated.



Published in Newsday on Jun. 14, 2020.
