MOLINI - Leroy "Lee" of Garden City, NY passed away on April 25, 2019 at the age of 76 years old. Dedicated retired Sergeant of the NYPD. Lov- ing widower of Evelyn Molini (Sichinolfi). Adored life companion to Frances Pertusi. Devoted father of Donna Andrews and Diane Molini-Sasso. Inspiring father-in-law to John and Steven. Cherished grandfather of Ava, Colin and Eva Lyn. Friends may call Sunday, 2pm 5pm & 7pm 9pm at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 412 Willis Ave., Wil-liston Park, NY 11596. Funeral Mass 9:30 am on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Holy Spirit RC Church, 16 S. 6th Street, New Hyde Park, NY 11040. Interment at Mount St. Mary's Cemetery, 164-15 Booth Memorial Avenue, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 28, 2019