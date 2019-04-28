Home

Services
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Williston
412 Willis Avenue
Williston Park, NY 11596
(516) 354-0634
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Williston
412 Willis Avenue
Williston Park, NY 11596
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Williston
412 Willis Avenue
Williston Park, NY 11596
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Holy Spirit RC Church
16 S. 6th Street
New Hyde Park,, NY
View Map
