KAHAN - Judge Lester Israel 12-30-1927 - 10-02-2020. It is with heavy hearts that we share that Judge Lester Israel Kahan passed away at the age of 92 on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 4:13 AM in his home in Woodinville, WA. Lester is survived by his loving wife Phyllis, his sons John (Heather) and Gary (Cathy), his grandchildren Emily (Jason), Sarah, Leah, Sadie, and Ella, and his great grandsons Kaizer and Hudson. He is predeceased by his brother Marvin, and his grandson Aaron Matthew. A private graveside service will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery where Lester will be laid to rest with military honors, as a WWII Veteran. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Aaron Matthew SIDS Research Guild of Seattle Children's Hospital.







