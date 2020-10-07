1/
Lester Israel KAHAN
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lester's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KAHAN - Judge Lester Israel 12-30-1927 - 10-02-2020. It is with heavy hearts that we share that Judge Lester Israel Kahan passed away at the age of 92 on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 4:13 AM in his home in Woodinville, WA. Lester is survived by his loving wife Phyllis, his sons John (Heather) and Gary (Cathy), his grandchildren Emily (Jason), Sarah, Leah, Sadie, and Ella, and his great grandsons Kaizer and Hudson. He is predeceased by his brother Marvin, and his grandson Aaron Matthew. A private graveside service will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery where Lester will be laid to rest with military honors, as a WWII Veteran. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Aaron Matthew SIDS Research Guild of Seattle Children's Hospital.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved