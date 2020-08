ADAMS - Leville, 73, of Port Lavaca passed away July 28, 2020. He was born July 30, 1946 in Port Lavaca, TX to Tommy and Alfreda Adams. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He is survived by his wife Pauline, daughters Cherie Littles and Sharla Butler; sisters Cherry George and Jewell Faunce; 3 grandchildren, Tia, Lailah and Lauren and 1 great grandchild, Shayla. He was preceeded in death by his parents and sister Hollis Love.







