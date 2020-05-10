|
CAPUANO - Liberato "Leo," of Ridge, NY, passed away April 11, 2020. Beloved husband of Linda Capuano. Loving brother of Lucia, Nina, Filomena (Michael), Leopaldo (Mary) and the late Vincent (Catherina). Dear brother-in-law of Gaetano and Eveline.Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Reposing at Branch Funeral Home of Miller Place, 551 Route 28A, Miller Place, NY 11764. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 13, 2020 4-8pm with a service at 7pm. Closing prayers on Thursday at 10am, followed by an entombment at Pinelawn Memorial Park. branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2020