PAULICH - Libero (Lenny) of Glen Cove on August 16, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Theresa. Devoted father of Irene (late Frank), Steven (Mary), Joseph (Jennie), Anthony (Gunilla) and Mary- Ann. Loving grandfather of Joseph, Steven Jr., Frankie, Samantha, Christopher, Matthew, Madeline, Thomas, Alexander, Vincent and Sophia. Great grandfather of Adrianna. The family will receive friends Wednesday 3-5 and 7-9 pm. at McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home, 220 Glen Street, Glen Cove. Funeral Mass at the Church of St. Rocco Thursday 11:15 am. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 18, 2020.