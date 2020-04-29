|
ALESSI - Liborio "Lee" , age 52 of Calverton passed away on April 17, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. Lee was born in Queens NY. He had survived a heart transplant in 1998 and two strokes in 2016. He enjoyed watching sports. His favorite teams were the Yankees, Rangers and Giants.He worked as an Assistant Production Editor for CBS Corp. for many years in their interactive gaming division. Lee is predeceased by his father, Liborio Sr. He issurvived by his mother Diana Ruvolo, his sister Suzanne Gruenberg, his daughter Nicolette, grandson Sean, nieces Kayla, Samantha, Carissa, Jolene and Ryann and nephews Kurt and Jake.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 29, 2020