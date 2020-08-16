Lilia Creedon

CREEDON - Lilia Celestina, formerly of Greenlawn, NY on July 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dan Creedon. Much loved mother of Jorge DeCastro, Shawn Creedon (Corinna) and Maria Creedon. Cherished grandmother of Dean, Roarke, Grant, and Quinn. Daughter of Jose and Evangelina; stepdaughter of Martha Sariego. Dear sister of Jose Miguel and the late Jorge Sariego, Tamara Armellini, and Abe Jurado. She is survived by loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, and a host of long-time friends. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Little Shelter Animal Rescue & Adoption Center at: www.littleshelter.org
.