1/
Lilia Creedon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lilia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CREEDON - Lilia Celestina, formerly of Greenlawn, NY on July 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dan Creedon. Much loved mother of Jorge DeCastro, Shawn Creedon (Corinna) and Maria Creedon. Cherished grandmother of Dean, Roarke, Grant, and Quinn. Daughter of Jose and Evangelina; stepdaughter of Martha Sariego. Dear sister of Jose Miguel and the late Jorge Sariego, Tamara Armellini, and Abe Jurado. She is survived by loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, and a host of long-time friends. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Little Shelter Animal Rescue & Adoption Center at: www.littleshelter.org.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved