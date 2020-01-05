|
|
MINICOZZI - Lillian Ann of Glen Cove, NY on January 3, 2020. Loving mother of Joseph A. Minicozzi, III and Florence Marie Minicozzi. Cherished Mimi of Joseph A. Minicozzi IV, Alexander C. Papas, Nolan T. Papas and Sidney K. Papas. Also survived by her companion of 30 years, John Dougherty and his children Amanda Ragsdale and John Dougherty. Visiting Monday 7 9pm and Tuesday 2 4 & 7 9pm, Whitting Funeral Home 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10am, Church of St. Rocco, Glen Cove, NY. Interment private.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 5, 2020