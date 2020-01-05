Home

Services
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
(516) 671-0807
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of St. Rocco
Glen Cove, NY
Resources
Lillian Ann Minicozzi Notice
MINICOZZI - Lillian Ann of Glen Cove, NY on January 3, 2020. Loving mother of Joseph A. Minicozzi, III and Florence Marie Minicozzi. Cherished Mimi of Joseph A. Minicozzi IV, Alexander C. Papas, Nolan T. Papas and Sidney K. Papas. Also survived by her companion of 30 years, John Dougherty and his children Amanda Ragsdale and John Dougherty. Visiting Monday 7 9pm and Tuesday 2 4 & 7 9pm, Whitting Funeral Home 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10am, Church of St. Rocco, Glen Cove, NY. Interment private.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 5, 2020
