LILLIAN BARBASH The Department of Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery, Northwell Health, and the Zucker School of Medicine, expresses its sincere sympathy on the loss of Lillian Barbash, who, together with her late husband, Maurice, had a profound Impact and influence on Long Island, including the Arts, music, critical environmental causes, and supporting the science and humanity of medicine. Our best wishes to Cathy, Susan, and Shep, their spouses, and children. Respectfully, Alan R. Hartman, MD Senior Vice President & Executive Director, Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery, Northwell Health Barbash Family Professor of Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell







