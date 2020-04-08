|
BARON - Lillian, of Albertson on 4/4/20 at age 95. Beloved wife to late husband Murray for 67 years. Devoted mom to Kenneth, Cathy (Stephen) and Barbara (Peter). "Gram" to Ian and great-gram of two. Loving sister to brothers Jerry, Murray, Abe and late sisters Mildred and Rose, and their spouses. As family matriarch, she loved and watched over all her Baron and Newman nieces, nephews and extended families. Born Lillian G. Newman in Manhattan to Morris and Selma Newman, she was known for her kindness, acceptance of all and strong family values. Mom just made the world a better place. Donations in her honor to hospice carenetwork.org are greatly appreciated. With aloha and love forever. We miss you, Mom.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 8, 2020