Branch Funeral Home
551 Route 25A
Miller Place, NY 11764
631-744-9700
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
551 Route 25A
Miller Place, NY 11764
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
551 Route 25A
Miller Place, NY 11764
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark's R.C. Church
Lillian Bevilacque


1930 - 2019
Lillian Bevilacque Notice
BEVILACQUE - Lillian M. Age 89 of Richmond Hill, Queens, passed peacefully on July 28, 2019. She was born on January 11, 1930 & married on October 9, 1949 to her beloved husband Richard Bevilacque. Loving mother of Deborah (Ronald) Ristau & Mark (Ann Mathisen) Bevilacque. Adored grand-mother of Beryl, Blaise and Brieg Bevilacque. Cherished daughter of the late Fred Hardesty & the late Lillian Heroux. Devoted sister of the late Robert Hardesty. Revered niece of the late Herman & the late Hilda Bohlman. She affected other people's hearts. "She was not just a woman, she was a lady." Reposing at Branch Funeral Home of Miller Place 551 Route 25A Miller Place, NY 11764. Visitation Thursday 2 4 & 7 9 PM. Funeral Mass 11 AM Friday at St. Mark's R.C. Church. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: INC (NATIONAL CENTER) 7272 GREENVILLE AVE, DALLAS, TX 75231-5129. branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on July 31, 2019
