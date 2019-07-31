|
|
BEVILACQUE - Lillian M. Age 89 of Richmond Hill, Queens, passed peacefully on July 28, 2019. She was born on January 11, 1930 & married on October 9, 1949 to her beloved husband Richard Bevilacque. Loving mother of Deborah (Ronald) Ristau & Mark (Ann Mathisen) Bevilacque. Adored grand-mother of Beryl, Blaise and Brieg Bevilacque. Cherished daughter of the late Fred Hardesty & the late Lillian Heroux. Devoted sister of the late Robert Hardesty. Revered niece of the late Herman & the late Hilda Bohlman. She affected other people's hearts. "She was not just a woman, she was a lady." Reposing at Branch Funeral Home of Miller Place 551 Route 25A Miller Place, NY 11764. Visitation Thursday 2 4 & 7 9 PM. Funeral Mass 11 AM Friday at St. Mark's R.C. Church. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to: INC (NATIONAL CENTER) 7272 GREENVILLE AVE, DALLAS, TX 75231-5129. branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on July 31, 2019