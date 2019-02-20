Newsday Notices
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:45 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church
Massapequa Park, NY
View Map
BIRMINGHAM - Lillian of N. Bellmore, NY on February 19, 2019 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late William. Loving mother of William (Linda), Linda, and Matthew (Jeanne). Cherished grandmother of William, Daniel, Gerard, and Samantha. Proud great-grandmother of Daniel and Ryan. Family will receive friends Thursday, 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, 10:45 am, at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church in Massapequa Park, NY. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 20, 2019
