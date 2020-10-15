LEKSTUTIS - Lillian Bracco passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the age of 79. She is survived by her husband (John Lekstutis), her child- ren (Paul Lekstutis, Valerie Cody, Jonathan Lekstutis and Carmine Lekstutis), her 7 grandchildren, her sister (Carol Bracco Ghazey) and mother (Anna Bracco). Lillian was born to parents Carmine and Anna Bracco on January 7, 1941. She grew up in Manhattan and the Bronx with her parents and sister. She met her soon to be husband John in May of 1969 and married him later that same year on October 25. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and taught all in her family the value of kindness and love. Lillian spent her life bringing joy to other people and will be missed dearly by all who knew her. At Lillian's request, a small service will be held for family members. As an expression of sympathy, and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (donate.nami.org
).