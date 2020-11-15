1/
Lillian Capuder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAPUDER - Lillian M., age 82, formerly of Massapequa Park, returned to God peacefully on Nov. 2, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Charles J. Capuder. Dear mother of Michael (April) and Kenneth (Barbara) Capuder. Cherished grandmother of Douglas, Linnae, William and Chloe Capuder. Precious daughter of the late Michela Zammit. Loving sister of Angela (Fred) Shalhoub and Joanna (Charles) Beck. A homemaker in the 1960s, 70s and 80s, Lillian also served in part-time administrative roles at Levines Pharmacy, Tennis Time and Genovese Drugs. Her passions were her family and friends, gardening, being a proud Long Islander, and tennis. Arrangements entrusted to Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 Park Blvd., Massapequa Park, NY 11762. A private burial service was held at Pinelawn Memorial Park, where Lillian was laid to rest with Charles. Please visit our website to leave condolences and words of remembrance for the family at massapequafuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc.
1050 Park Boulevard
Massapequa Park, NY 11762
(516) 798-2500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved