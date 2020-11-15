CAPUDER - Lillian M., age 82, formerly of Massapequa Park, returned to God peacefully on Nov. 2, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Charles J. Capuder. Dear mother of Michael (April) and Kenneth (Barbara) Capuder. Cherished grandmother of Douglas, Linnae, William and Chloe Capuder. Precious daughter of the late Michela Zammit. Loving sister of Angela (Fred) Shalhoub and Joanna (Charles) Beck. A homemaker in the 1960s, 70s and 80s, Lillian also served in part-time administrative roles at Levines Pharmacy, Tennis Time and Genovese Drugs. Her passions were her family and friends, gardening, being a proud Long Islander, and tennis. Arrangements entrusted to Massapequa Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 Park Blvd., Massapequa Park, NY 11762. A private burial service was held at Pinelawn Memorial Park, where Lillian was laid to rest with Charles. Please visit our website to leave condolences and words of remembrance for the family at massapequafuneralhome.com