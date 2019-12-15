Newsday Notices
Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home
825 Main Street
Holbrook, NY 11741
(631) 981-7500
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home
825 Main Street
Holbrook, NY 11741
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home
825 Main Street
Holbrook, NY 11741
Reposing
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
3:30 PM
Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home
825 Main Street
Holbrook, NY 11741
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
9:45 AM
Our Lady of the Snow R.C. Church
Blue Point, NY
Lillian Latona Notice
LATONA - Lillian of Port Jefferson Station, NY on December 12, 2019 in her 68th year. Beloved daughter of the late Salvatore and Lena. Loving sister of Joseph (the late Karen), Salvatore (Laura) and the late Rosario (Patricia). Adored Aunt of Katie, Anthony, Carissa, Amanda and Gina. Dear friend to Steve Arenella. Reposing Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home, 825 Main Street, Holbrook, NY where a religious service will be held Monday 3:30pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday 9:45am at Our Lady of the Snow R.C. Church, Blue Point, NY. Cremation Private Nassau~Suffolk Crematory, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY. Entombment of Cremated Remains Wednesday 11am at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, NY. Visitation Monday 2-4 & 7-9pm. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 15, 2019
