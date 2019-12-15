|
LATONA - Lillian of Port Jefferson Station, NY on December 12, 2019 in her 68th year. Beloved daughter of the late Salvatore and Lena. Loving sister of Joseph (the late Karen), Salvatore (Laura) and the late Rosario (Patricia). Adored Aunt of Katie, Anthony, Carissa, Amanda and Gina. Dear friend to Steve Arenella. Reposing Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home, 825 Main Street, Holbrook, NY where a religious service will be held Monday 3:30pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday 9:45am at Our Lady of the Snow R.C. Church, Blue Point, NY. Cremation Private Nassau~Suffolk Crematory, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY. Entombment of Cremated Remains Wednesday 11am at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, NY. Visitation Monday 2-4 & 7-9pm. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 15, 2019