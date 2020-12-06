MORRIS - Lillian Margaret (nee Andersen) formerly of Smithtown, NY on November 23, 2020 at the age of 100. Born and raised in Smithtown. 1937 Graduate of Smithtown Branch High School. Last surviving charter member of the Smithtown Bay Yacht Club. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Judith and mother in law of John Glaessgen. Cherished grandma of Scott, Laura and great-grandma of Elizabeth and Lillian. Reposing Moloney's Port Jefferson Station Funeral Home, 523 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station, NY where a religious service will be held Friday 5pm. Funeral Saturday 10am. Interment following Smithtown Cemetery Assoc. Visiting Friday 3-6pm. In lieu of flowers family requests donations be made in memory of Lillian to San Simeon By the Sound, 61700 County Rd. 48, Greenport, NY 11944. www.moloneyfh.com