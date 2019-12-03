Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mangano Funeral Home, Inc.
1701 Deer Park Avenue
Deer Park, NY 11729
(631) 586-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Schleicher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Mary Schleicher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian Mary Schleicher Notice
SCHLEICHER- Lillian Mary, 84 of Deer Park N.Y, went to be with The Lord she loved on Saturday November 30th 2019. Lillian was born on January 11th 1935 in Mineola N.Y. She is the daughter of the late Joseph & Rose Pizzo. Faithful wife to Charles P. Schleicher Jr.Dearest mother of Charles P. Schleicher III (Kelly), Steven (Kamila), Paul, Susan Vetter (Frank) and the late Katherine Rose. She is the cherished grandmother of, Abbie, Grace, Charles, Olivia, Priscilla and Christina. Lillian is also survived by her two sisters Dorothy and Sarah and preceded by her sister Connie and brother Frank. We will be celebrating Lillian's life and legacy Tuesday 6:00pm - 9:30pm at Mangano Funeral Home, Inc. 1701 Deer Park Ave. Deer Park NY. Prayer service Tuesday 8:00pm. Closing prayers Wednesday 9:30 am - 10:30 am, interment to follow at Long Island National Cemetery, Pinelawn, NY. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Samaritans Purse P.O. Box 3000 Boone, N.C. 28607 www.samaritians .org Www.manganofh.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mangano Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -