SCHLEICHER- Lillian Mary, 84 of Deer Park N.Y, went to be with The Lord she loved on Saturday November 30th 2019. Lillian was born on January 11th 1935 in Mineola N.Y. She is the daughter of the late Joseph & Rose Pizzo. Faithful wife to Charles P. Schleicher Jr.Dearest mother of Charles P. Schleicher III (Kelly), Steven (Kamila), Paul, Susan Vetter (Frank) and the late Katherine Rose. She is the cherished grandmother of, Abbie, Grace, Charles, Olivia, Priscilla and Christina. Lillian is also survived by her two sisters Dorothy and Sarah and preceded by her sister Connie and brother Frank. We will be celebrating Lillian's life and legacy Tuesday 6:00pm - 9:30pm at Mangano Funeral Home, Inc. 1701 Deer Park Ave. Deer Park NY. Prayer service Tuesday 8:00pm. Closing prayers Wednesday 9:30 am - 10:30 am, interment to follow at Long Island National Cemetery, Pinelawn, NY. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Samaritans Purse P.O. Box 3000 Boone, N.C. 28607 www.samaritians .org Www.manganofh.com
Published in Newsday on Dec. 3, 2019