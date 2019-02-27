|
NEAMONITIS - Lillian formerly of N. Bellmore, NY on February 26, 2019, at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late James. Loving mother of George (Mary Lou), and Ellen Savitsky (Dennis). Cherished grandmother of Jessica, James, Melanie, Emily, Marisa, and Philip. Adored great-grandmother of Peyton and Theodore. Family will receive friends Thursday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Funeral Service will be held Friday, 10 am, at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of St. Paul in Hempstead, NY. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 27, 2019