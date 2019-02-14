Home

McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-1303
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Killian RC Church
KRUMENACKER - Lillian T. of Farmingdale on February 12th, 2019. Beloved wife of Clarence for 75 years. Loving mother of Buddy (Linda), Carol Grassel (George), the late John (Katie) and the late Alana. Loved and loved by Kelly Choong (Jeff), Stacey, Kathryn, Suzanne, Kyle, Kendall and great-grand-children Ronan and Kiera. Family will receive friends Thursday 2-5pm and 7-9pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. 385 Main Street, Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Friday 11am @ St. Killian RC Church. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made payable to the Village of Farmingdale for a memorial bench to be placed in the village green. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on Feb. 14, 2019
