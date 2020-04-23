Home

Sunday, Apr. 26, 2020
Funeral Service will be held privately
Mt. Zion Cemetery
WEISSMAN - Lillian, long time resident of Long Beach passed away on April 12 of complications from the COVID19. A loving mother to Debra, Mitchell and Lori. Cherished grandmother to Alexandria and Shannon Ayala, loving sister to Paula Lerer. She received a Masters Degree from Hostra University and worked many years as a comptroller. Her passions were bridge, theatre and a avid reader. Always dedicated to her family. She will be missed by the Long Isand bridge community where she played for many years. She also volunteered at FCA to help seniors. Lillian will be forever missed, and forever loved by her family and many friends. Funeral Service will be held privately on April 26th at Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 23, 2020
